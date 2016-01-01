See All Family Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Beata Danek, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beata Danek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Danek works at Beata B Danek MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beata Danek MD
    Beata Danek MD
5545 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 792-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Beata Danek, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295788875
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Mary Nazareth Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beata Danek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Danek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Danek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

