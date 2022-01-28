Dr. Beata Dizoglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizoglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beata Dizoglio, MD
Overview of Dr. Beata Dizoglio, MD
Dr. Beata Dizoglio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dizoglio works at
Dr. Dizoglio's Office Locations
-
1
Broadway Ob. Gyn. Llp695 Eddy St Ste 21, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 272-1550
-
2
Sleep Disorder- Fatima Hospital1539 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-1550
-
3
Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 272-1550MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dizoglio?
After several doctors brushed off my unusual symptoms during pregnancy, Dr Dizoglio truly listened to my concerns and ran several tests to ultimately determine I had a rare, high-risk condition. From there, she was an integral part of my care team and took numerous calls to explain things and keep me calm (but well informed). Simply stated, I wholeheartedly believe she saved my daughters life, as the condition could have resulted in negative fetal outcomes if left untreated. Dr. Dizoglio is an incredible advocate for women’s health, and you can trust that you are getting the most thorough care with her knowledge, warmth, and compassion.
About Dr. Beata Dizoglio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558581165
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dizoglio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dizoglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dizoglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dizoglio works at
Dr. Dizoglio has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dizoglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dizoglio speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizoglio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizoglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dizoglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dizoglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.