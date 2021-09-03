See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Beata Styka, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.8 (81)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beata Styka, MD

Dr. Beata Styka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Styka works at Dr. Beata Styka MD in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Styka's Office Locations

    Beata I Styka MD Sc
    12130 S Harlem Ave Ste B, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 448-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Bladder Infection
Burn Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Emphysema
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Polyuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
Anosmia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Beata Styka, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275623233
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beata Styka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Styka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Styka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Styka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Styka works at Dr. Beata Styka MD in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Styka’s profile.

    Dr. Styka has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Styka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Styka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Styka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Styka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Styka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

