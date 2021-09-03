Overview of Dr. Beata Styka, MD

Dr. Beata Styka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Styka works at Dr. Beata Styka MD in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.