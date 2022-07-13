See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Beata Walenda, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beata Walenda, MD

Dr. Beata Walenda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Walenda works at Mesquite Internal Medicine in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walenda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesquite Office
    2379 Gus Thomasson Rd Ste 300, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 613-3700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Walenda has been my Primary Care Physician for the last few years. I highly recommend her. Her office has a low stress atmosphere, short wait times and a really great staff. I feel like I will live with a better quality of life because of her and her team.
    John O'Rear — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Beata Walenda, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902978950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beata Walenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walenda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walenda works at Mesquite Internal Medicine in Mesquite, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walenda’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

