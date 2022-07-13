Dr. Beata Walenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beata Walenda, MD
Overview of Dr. Beata Walenda, MD
Dr. Beata Walenda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Walenda's Office Locations
Mesquite Office2379 Gus Thomasson Rd Ste 300, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 613-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walenda has been my Primary Care Physician for the last few years. I highly recommend her. Her office has a low stress atmosphere, short wait times and a really great staff. I feel like I will live with a better quality of life because of her and her team.
About Dr. Beata Walenda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902978950
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walenda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.