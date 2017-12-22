Overview

Dr. Beatrice Bratu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Bratu works at Advanced Gastroenterology Ctr in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.