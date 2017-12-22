Dr. Beatrice Bratu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bratu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Bratu, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatrice Bratu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Bratu works at
Locations
1
Advanced Gastroenterology Ctr1690 Dunlawton Ave Ste 210, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-4920
2
Atlantic Medical Services LLC1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 270, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 763-4920
- 3 315 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste 5, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 763-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Very professional and knowledgeable
About Dr. Beatrice Bratu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Romanian
- 1275563991
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bratu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratu has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bratu speaks Romanian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bratu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bratu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.