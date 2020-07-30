Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD
Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Medical Arts OB/GYN136 N San Mateo Dr Ste 101, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 344-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke was excellent throughout my entire pregnancy. She was knowledgeable, practical and didn't make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033298625
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.