Overview of Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD

Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at Medical Arts Obstetrics and Gynecology in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.