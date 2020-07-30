See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD

Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Burke works at Medical Arts Obstetrics and Gynecology in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts OB/GYN
    136 N San Mateo Dr Ste 101, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 344-1114

Admitting Hospitals

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Yeast Infections
Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Dr. Burke was excellent throughout my entire pregnancy. She was knowledgeable, practical and didn't make you feel rushed.
    — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033298625
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beatrice Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burke works at Medical Arts Obstetrics and Gynecology in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Burke’s profile.

    Dr. Burke has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

