Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
She was prompt friendly and answered all my concerns very lucky to have found her a true professional
About Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD
Colorectal Surgery
16 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Dionigi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dionigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dionigi works at
Dr. Dionigi has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dionigi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dionigi, there are benefits to both methods.