Dr. Beatrice Grasu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Grasu works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.