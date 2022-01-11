Dr. Beatrice Grumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Grumberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beatrice Grumberg, MD
Dr. Beatrice Grumberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Grumberg works at
Dr. Grumberg's Office Locations
Beatrice Grumberg3702 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 743-4200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Grumberg?
She is the most detailed and personable doctor I’ve ever had. She always digs deep to find the root cause. She consistently comes across as a doctor who genuinely cares about your wellness as a whole.
About Dr. Beatrice Grumberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639106859
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Hosp-Allegheny U
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grumberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grumberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grumberg works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.