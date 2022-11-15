Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD
Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
After a bad fall, my PCP recommended PT when an X-ray showed no broken bones. A few weeks of PT didn't seem to help so I had an MRI which revealed "massive" (surgeon's word) damage to my shoulder, including a complete biceps tear and rotator cuff damage. Dr Shu performed arthroscopic surgery to repair all the tendons (4 little incisions or "ports") and by the end of the first week, I was already feeling better. Home exercises helped tremendously and now, at the 8-week mark, I am almost 100% pain free and ready to begin strengthening my arm. Dr Shu could not have been more attendant, providing excellent information and alternatives, obviously excellent surgical expertise, and top notch follow up care. I highly recommend her to anyone requiring shoulder surgery.
About Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811184013
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
