Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD

Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.

Dr. Shu works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Beatrice Shu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811184013
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shu works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shu’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

