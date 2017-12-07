Overview

Dr. Beatriz Garza De Caldera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garza De Caldera works at Total Wound Treatment Center in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.