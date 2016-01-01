Dr. Beatriz Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatriz Mendez, MD
Dr. Beatriz Mendez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Advantagecare Physicians PC - Jamaica Estates18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6300
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1376590265
- University Md
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
