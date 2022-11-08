See All Anatomic Pathologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD

Anatomic Pathology
35 years of experience

Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Univ Del Norte, Fac De Med.

Dr. Porras works at Skin Diagnostics Laser/Rejuvntn in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Skin Diagnostics Laser/Rejuvntn
    9201 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 (513) 631-0059

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Porras is very helpful when it comes to my concerns. She always puts my concerns first and discusses multiple treatment options that are in the best interest for me! I highly recommend going to her office!
    Abby Gilligan — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD

    • Anatomic Pathology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225011513
    • UT Southwest Med Ctr
    • St Johns Mercy Medical Center
    • Barnes Hospital/Washington University
    • Univ Del Norte, Fac De Med
    • Anatomic Pathology
