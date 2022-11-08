Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD
Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD is an Anatomic Pathology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Anatomic Pathology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Univ Del Norte, Fac De Med.
Skin Diagnostics Laser/Rejuvntn9201 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 631-0059
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Porras is very helpful when it comes to my concerns. She always puts my concerns first and discusses multiple treatment options that are in the best interest for me! I highly recommend going to her office!
- Anatomic Pathology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225011513
- UT Southwest Med Ctr
- St Johns Mercy Medical Center
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University
- Univ Del Norte, Fac De Med
- Anatomic Pathology
Dr. Porras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porras accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Porras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porras.
