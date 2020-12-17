Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villafane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Beatriz L. Villafane MD PA17900 NW 5th St Ste 203A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 443-1988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Villafane listens and treats you with a professional, empathetic, non-judgmental and competent ear.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508838988
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Wake Forest University
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Villafane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villafane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villafane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villafane speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villafane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villafane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villafane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villafane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.