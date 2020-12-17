See All Psychiatrists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD

Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Villafane works at Beatriz L. Villafane MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villafane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beatriz L. Villafane MD PA
    17900 NW 5th St Ste 203A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 443-1988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr. Villafane listens and treats you with a professional, empathetic, non-judgmental and competent ear.
    J Doyle — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508838988
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beatriz Villafane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villafane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villafane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villafane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villafane works at Beatriz L. Villafane MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Villafane’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villafane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villafane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villafane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villafane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.