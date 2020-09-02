Overview of Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD

Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Suiter works at Retina Associates PA in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.