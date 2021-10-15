Overview of Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM

Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH.



Dr. Bortel works at Arrowhead Podiatry Associates in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.