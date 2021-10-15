Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bortel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM
Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Dr. Bortel works at
Dr. Bortel's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC5757 Monclova Rd Ste 5, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bortel?
Been going to him 5-6 years. Best podiatrist I‘ve ever had. I am 70. Very knowledgeable and professional, good bedside manner. Office staff also great!
About Dr. Beau Bortel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952415101
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bortel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bortel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortel works at
Dr. Bortel has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.