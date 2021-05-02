See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO

Sports Medicine
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO

Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Gedrick works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gedrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679899215
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gedrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gedrick works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gedrick’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

