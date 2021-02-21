Overview of Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD

Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Koduri works at Hematology Oncology Consultants LLC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.