Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD

Hematology
3.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD

Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Koduri works at Hematology Oncology Consultants LLC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koduri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Consultants LLC
    2110 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 21, 2021
    I’ve just been diagnosed with a recurrence of breast cancer. I called her at 1 pm and was in her office at 5 pm. This was a Wed. The following week, I had a PET scan and a bone scan. A week and a half after my diagnosis, I had a treatment plan. She treated my first bout of cancer. She is absolutely wonderful. I never feel rushed and she spends as much time with me as I need. Her staff is extremely friendly. Everyone knows my name. They all call me Miss Gail. She doesn’t pull punches, she maps out what you need. I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone seeking cancer treatment
    Gail Zelley — Feb 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD
    About Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD

    Hematology
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    1972505311
    Education & Certifications

    Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    Residency
    Atlantic Health System|Lankenau Hospital|Pa Hospital Uphs
    Internship
    Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koduri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koduri works at Hematology Oncology Consultants LLC in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Koduri’s profile.

    Dr. Koduri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

