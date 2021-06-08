Dr. Estefan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bebsy Estefan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bebsy Estefan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY.
St. Barnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-9223
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Great experience , good doctor
Dr. Estefan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estefan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Estefan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estefan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estefan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estefan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.