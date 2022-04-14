Overview of Dr. Bechara Barrak, MD

Dr. Bechara Barrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Barrak works at Collins Medical Associates 2 PC in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.