Dr. Becky Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Becky Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Becky Campbell, MD
Dr. Becky Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Central Georgia Health Care Center PC500 Spillers Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 953-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell was always very thorough, she listen to what I had to say and always help me. She is the best doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Becky Campbell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174551048
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.