Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD
Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Fredrickson's Office Locations
Main Office1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 869-6400
Houston Eye Associates10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 582-9100
Heights Optical427 W 20th St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 862-6631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 cataract removal and lasik surgeries to improve my rapidly declining vision performed by Dr. Fredrickson and her team. Painless and very well done. I followed her post-operative instructions to the letter for the 4 weeks after each surgery and the healing process went smoothly and the huge improvement with my vision in each eye was amazing! Thank you!!
About Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1134129455
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredrickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredrickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fredrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredrickson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredrickson.
