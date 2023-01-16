Overview of Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD

Dr. Becky Fredrickson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Fredrickson works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.