Dr. Becky Lynn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Becky Lynn, MD

Dr. Becky Lynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lynn works at SLUCare Physician Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lynn's Office Locations

    SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building
    1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-7455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Lynn has helped me immensely with my menopause hot flashes ad weight gain. Im staring PT as well for my other issues. I highly recommend Dr. Lynn. She has helped me get through menopause and still feel good about myself. Her office offers many different wellness options too.
    About Dr. Becky Lynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326003559
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Becky Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynn works at SLUCare Physician Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lynn’s profile.

    Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

