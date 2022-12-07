Overview of Dr. Becky Lynn, MD

Dr. Becky Lynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Lynn works at SLUCare Physician Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.