Overview

Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA, Redwood City, CA and Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.