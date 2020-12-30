Overview

Dr. Beena Daniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Daniel works at Jefferson Health in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.