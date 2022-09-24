Dr. Beena Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beena Stanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beena Stanley, MD
Dr. Beena Stanley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Stanley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stanley's Office Locations
-
1
Beena Stanley - MD511 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1159Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanley?
I was TOTALLY IMPRESSED how well everything went with my appointment - nervous going for my first visit after reading what some had to say. But I must say I found the staff to be great, very pleasant girls and Dr. Stanley made me feel VERY confident in the care I will be receiving with her. The office itself and the exam room I was in , were well lit and super clean.
About Dr. Beena Stanley, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831380732
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley works at
Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.