Overview of Dr. Beenu Kaw, MD

Dr. Beenu Kaw, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital.



Dr. Kaw works at Sparrow Medical Group Nephrology in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.