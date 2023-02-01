Overview of Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD

Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Meghpara works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Cornea Surgery and Cornea Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.