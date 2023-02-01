Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meghpara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD
Overview of Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD
Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Meghpara works at
Dr. Meghpara's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meghpara?
Dr. Magphara is good friens with Dr. "Sivy" at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Sivy runs the 10th floor (Macular Services) and Dr. Megphara runs the 9the fllor (Corneal Service). I am blessed to have two of the top doctors in the world helping me keep my vision. When I needed cataract surgery in the right eye (2020) and the left (10/22), Dr. Sivy called on Dr. Megphara. He is simpley fantastic. This past October 25th, he gave me a scupted 20/20 new left lens. I am taking Gabapentin which dries out my system and eyes, and I'm 'getting thee', I'm 20/25 - 20/30 now and can see and drive so much better. God Bless the entire staff at Wills Eye, " the trains run on time at Wills"!!!! Whether you are getting shots, cataract lens surgery, follow up, etc., these doctors and their staff are the very tops in the field.
About Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255658373
Education & Certifications
- Anschutz Medical Campus
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital, Chicago
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meghpara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghpara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meghpara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meghpara works at
Dr. Meghpara has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Cornea Surgery and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meghpara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meghpara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meghpara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meghpara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meghpara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.