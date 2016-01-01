Dr. Beeravolu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beeravolu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beeravolu Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
Cardiologist Associates1222 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
Prime Healthcare Services-port Huron LLC2601 Electric Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beeravolu Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
