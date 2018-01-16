Dr. Behin Barahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behin Barahimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Behin Barahimi, MD
Dr. Behin Barahimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Barahimi's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 450, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-0060
The Eye Center1670 W Main St Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider with exceptional professionalism and bedside manner!!
About Dr. Behin Barahimi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barahimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barahimi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barahimi has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barahimi speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.