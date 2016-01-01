Overview

Dr. Behnam Asgharian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Asgharian works at Mid Carolina Gastroenterology in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.