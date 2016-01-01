Dr. Behnam Asgharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asgharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Asgharian, MD
Overview
Dr. Behnam Asgharian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital.
Locations
Mid Carolina Gastroenterology110 Dennis Dr, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 774-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Behnam Asgharian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Nih-Georgetown U
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asgharian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asgharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asgharian has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asgharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asgharian speaks Persian.
Dr. Asgharian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asgharian.
