Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Kashanchi works at Schrier Family Chiropractic in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Ctr Cosmtc&rcnstv Dent
    4512 N Flagler Dr Ste 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 863-9884
    Monday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Behnam Kashanchi M.D.
    9025 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 858-0505
  3. 3
    Dr. Behnam Kashanchi
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 415, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 462-8088
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chlamydia Infections

Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 19, 2016
    Dr. Kashanchi has been my doctor for over 15 years. He has been the best Gynecologist I have had in my life. Dr. K is personable, understanding, gentle, kind, friendly and cares about his patients. I can always get an appointment and he has never had an attitude, even when he was going through his own personal adversity. Dr. K is selfless for sure and always thinking about others, before himself. Having a Gynecologist you are comfortable with is very important. I recommend Dr. K 200%!!!!!
    Monica R. Carter in Los Angeles, CA — Oct 19, 2016
    About Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1386674026
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashanchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashanchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

