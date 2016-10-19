Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Kashanchi works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Ctr Cosmtc&rcnstv Dent4512 N Flagler Dr Ste 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-9884Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 8:00pm
-
2
Behnam Kashanchi M.D.9025 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 858-0505
-
3
Dr. Behnam Kashanchi16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 415, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 462-8088Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kashanchi has been my doctor for over 15 years. He has been the best Gynecologist I have had in my life. Dr. K is personable, understanding, gentle, kind, friendly and cares about his patients. I can always get an appointment and he has never had an attitude, even when he was going through his own personal adversity. Dr. K is selfless for sure and always thinking about others, before himself. Having a Gynecologist you are comfortable with is very important. I recommend Dr. K 200%!!!!!
About Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1386674026
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
