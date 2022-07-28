See All Rheumatologists in Tustin, CA
Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (84)
Map Pin Small Tustin, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD

Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shaheed Beheshti and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Khaleghi works at Pacific Rheumatology Med Center in Tustin, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khaleghi's Office Locations

    Pacific Rheumatology Med Center
    1422 Edinger Ave Ste 130, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 628-9342
    Arthritis Center of Southern Orange County
    25411 Cabot Rd Ste 112, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-5119
    Genalyte Distributed Laboratory 2
    705 W La Veta Ave Ste 109, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 628-9342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Khaleghi is a honor to have the best of the best knowledge in Ankoloisis Spondylitis. If I can give a thousands stars I would he is good:)
    Darius — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154306678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper Hlth Sys
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • St Barnabus Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Shaheed Beheshti
