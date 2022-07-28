Overview of Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD

Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shaheed Beheshti and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Khaleghi works at Pacific Rheumatology Med Center in Tustin, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.