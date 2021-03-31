See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM

Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with V.A. Loma Linda

Dr. Massaband works at SoCal Foot & Ankle Doctors in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Massaband's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tower Podiatry
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 940, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-2828
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1760481741
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • V.A. Loma Linda
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massaband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massaband has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massaband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massaband works at SoCal Foot & Ankle Doctors in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Massaband’s profile.

    Dr. Massaband has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massaband on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaband. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massaband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massaband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

