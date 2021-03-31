Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massaband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM
Overview of Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM
Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with V.A. Loma Linda
Dr. Massaband works at
Dr. Massaband's Office Locations
Tower Podiatry8631 W 3rd St Ste 940, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-2828Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Massaband was truly wonderful treating both my elderly parents who are in their late 80s. He made them very comfortable while diagnosing, explaining & completing the necessary treatments. He is one of few doctors my folks look forward to seeing!
About Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1760481741
Education & Certifications
- V.A. Loma Linda
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massaband has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massaband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massaband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massaband works at
Dr. Massaband has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massaband on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massaband speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaband. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massaband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massaband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.