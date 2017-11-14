Dr. Behnaz Haddadi-Sahneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddadi-Sahneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnaz Haddadi-Sahneh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4684Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hadfadi was totally professional and took full charge of making desired recommendations.
Dr. Haddadi-Sahneh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddadi-Sahneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
