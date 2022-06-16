Dr. Behnaz Mahmoudi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnaz Mahmoudi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Behnaz Mahmoudi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marion, IN.
Dr. Mahmoudi works at
Locations
-
1
Marion Family Dental Care840 E 45th St, Marion, IN 46953 Directions (765) 264-5263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmoudi?
Everything was very nice at Dr. Mahmoudi's office. My 23 year old daughter had an exam, x-rays and teeth cleaning and everything went smoothly and the staff is also very pleasant. We even got a big initial discount because we had no insurance and paid in cash. Very happy!
About Dr. Behnaz Mahmoudi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1477937639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmoudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoudi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahmoudi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahmoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoudi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.