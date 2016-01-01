Dr. Toorkey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behnaz Toorkey, MD
Overview
Dr. Behnaz Toorkey, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
ARIA Health Physician Services - Pathology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4894
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Behnaz Toorkey, MD
- Pathology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1912932088
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Grant Medical College Maharashtra University of Health Sciences
- University of Bombay
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
