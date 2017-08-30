Overview

Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Zarrini works at Behnoush Zarrini M.D. Inc. in Culver City, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.