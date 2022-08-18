Overview of Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD

Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Aynehchi works at Westside Head & Neck in Culver City, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.