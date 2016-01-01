Overview of Dr. Behrad Majidi, MD

Dr. Behrad Majidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Majidi works at Mercy Clinic Pediatrics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.