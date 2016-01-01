See All Pediatricians in North Hollywood, CA
Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Broomand works at Lankershim Medical Clinic in North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lankershim Medical Clinic
    6056 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 761-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Common Cold
Diabetes
Ear Infection
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Eye Infections
Hypertension
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sore Throat
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992898845
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Mem Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broomand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broomand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broomand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broomand works at Lankershim Medical Clinic in North Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broomand’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Broomand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broomand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broomand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broomand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

