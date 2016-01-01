Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broomand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Lankershim Medical Clinic6056 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 761-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Health Net
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- White Mem Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broomand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broomand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broomand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broomand speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Broomand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broomand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broomand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broomand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.