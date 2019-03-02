Dr. Behzad Ahkami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahkami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Ahkami, MD
Overview of Dr. Behzad Ahkami, MD
Dr. Behzad Ahkami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Ferdowsi University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahkami's Office Locations
- 1 506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 103, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 471-5444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahkami treats all his patients with great care. If a patient has a severe problem, Dr. Ahkami will spend an extra few minutes with the patient, ensuring that the proper treatment is received. He listens (a rarity among doctors) and explains the issues, treatments and alternatives. Sometimes patients may have to wait an extra few minutes in the waiting room (with TV), because Dr. Ahkami will stay with a patient until he is satisfied that the patient if
About Dr. Behzad Ahkami, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English, Eastern Farsi and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Ferdowsi University
Dr. Ahkami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahkami accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahkami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahkami speaks Eastern Farsi and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahkami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahkami.
