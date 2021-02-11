See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.6 (14)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD

Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Khameneh works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khameneh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Neurologists PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-5631
  2. 2
    Robert N Samuelson MD
    1389 W Main St Ste 212, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-7367
  3. 3
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Yes, I would absolutely recommend Dr. Khameneh. Upon meeting him for the first time, he struck me as both personable and extremely competent. But what was most impressive was his ability to listen and his kindness. So many doctors are experts in their field yet lack the ability to really listen. I was impressed with Dr. Khameneh's empathy and expertise and would definitely recommend him to friends and family.
    Patty — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD
    About Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1669447538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
