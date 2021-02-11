Dr. Khameneh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD
Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Khameneh works at
Dr. Khameneh's Office Locations
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5631
Robert N Samuelson MD1389 W Main St Ste 212, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7367
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would absolutely recommend Dr. Khameneh. Upon meeting him for the first time, he struck me as both personable and extremely competent. But what was most impressive was his ability to listen and his kindness. So many doctors are experts in their field yet lack the ability to really listen. I was impressed with Dr. Khameneh's empathy and expertise and would definitely recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Behzad Khameneh, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1669447538
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khameneh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khameneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khameneh has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khameneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khameneh speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khameneh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khameneh.
