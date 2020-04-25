Overview of Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD

Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Tehran U Sch Of Med|Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Molavi works at Advanced Heart and Vein Center in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.