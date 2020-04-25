Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Tehran U Sch Of Med|Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Advanced Heart and Vein Center805 E 144th Ave Ste 100, Thornton, CO 80023 Directions (720) 821-3932
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
After being misdiagnosed with Sciatica nerve pain for years, to then being told I now need bypass surgery with only a 40% chance for success, I found my self feeling uneasy. I decided to get a new PCP and a second opinion. I was sent to Dr. Sharma right away by my PCP. I can not begin to express the compassion shown to me from Dr. Sharma and his team. Dr. Sharma while on Vacation answered my personal phone call and upon hearing my stress about the bypass that was still scheduled, connected me with Dr. Molavi. Not only did they get me in for surgery within days but showed determination, taking 4 hours to clear the complete blockages in my leg. After my surgery I was told that while doing my surgery they found nothing a bypass could have connected to and that the bypass would have failed, hence the determination to preform a miracle. I would have lost my leg. I am forever, extremely grateful to have found such caring doctors and team.
About Dr. Behzad Molavi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Mi State University College Human Med|University Of Ar College Of Med
- Tehran U Sch Of Med|Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Molavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
