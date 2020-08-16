Overview of Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD

Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ourmazdi works at Advanced Assoc in Neurology Sleep Center in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.