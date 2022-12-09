See All Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD

Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Paimany works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paimany's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills
    9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Heart Murmur
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Heart Murmur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paimany?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr Paimary is very professional. He is very patient and understanding.
    Diana G Armada — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD

    Cardiology
    29 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Persian
    Male
    1083692156
    Education & Certifications

    Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    New York University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paimany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paimany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paimany has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paimany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paimany. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paimany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paimany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paimany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

