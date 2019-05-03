Dr. Behzad Pavri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Pavri, MD
Overview of Dr. Behzad Pavri, MD
Dr. Behzad Pavri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pavri works at
Dr. Pavri's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavri?
I had aFib for quite a few years and Dr. Pavri has been my doc from the beginning. Earlier this year I started feeling lightheaded, dizziness and shortness of breath. I had an ekg which showed skipped beats and at that point Dr. Pavri ordered halter monitor which I wore for 3 days. The results were not good. Dr. Pavri called me immediately and we discussed treatment options...medicine or ablation. I chose ablation...Dr. Pavri was there for me and always returned my calls himself thru the whole process. I had the ablation on April 2, 2019 for the latest condition bradycardia. The ablation was a success. Thanks to Dr. Pavri and his outstanding staff I have me life back.
About Dr. Behzad Pavri, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1528089745
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Seth G.S. Medical College Maharashtra University of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavri works at
Dr. Pavri has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavri speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
308 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.