Dr. Behzad Talebian, MD
Overview of Dr. Behzad Talebian, MD
Dr. Behzad Talebian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Talebian works at
Dr. Talebian's Office Locations
Cohen Children's M.C. General Pediatrics at Garden City877 Stewart Ave Ste 33, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 745-5621
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners General Pediatrics at North Babylon990 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 422-2325
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 745-5621Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Behzad Talebian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
