Offers telehealth
Dr. Beibei Oelrich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Humboldt University - Charité School of Medicine, Berlin, Germany and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
HCA Florida West Maternal Fetal Medicine - Fort Walton Beach320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100C, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 733-6308Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
She has been by doctor for several years. Removed a kidney and partial bladder due to cancer. Nothing but success. She remains on top of the situation and always has time for her patient, answers all questions, and does her best to allay doubts and fears.
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1144519018
Education & Certifications
- Charite? University Hospital, Berlin
- Humboldt University - Charité School of Medicine, Berlin, Germany
- Urology
