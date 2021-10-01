Overview of Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD

Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Fakouri works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL, Naperville, IL and Westmont, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.